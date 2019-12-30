|
|
KEYSER - Joseph "Joe" Balassone, 89, of Keyser, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cortland Acres Nursing Home, Thomas, WV.
Born on October 8, 1930 in Douglas, WV, he was a son of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Julia Maria (Leombruno) Balassone. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn (Camp) Balassone and his brother, Pasquale Balassone, Jr.
Joe graduated from Thomas High School and was a football scholar and graduate of both Potomac State College and Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned his Master Degree. He was a retired Dayton Ohio High School Math Teacher and was a member of Church of the Assumption. In addition to being a beloved math teacher, Joe was a Licensed Barber, a Football Coach, Track and Field Official, a home builder, a wood Carver and an amazing dancer.
He enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and his 8 years volunteering at Heartland. We will remember him most for being a loving husband and father. Joe loved his wife and all that knew him loved him.
Surviving are his loving wife, Mary (Willis) Alexander Balassone; his children, Jean Balassone of Cincinnati, OH, Elizabeth Stryker and Lynn of Dayton, OH and Michael Balassone of Taos, New Mexico; six grandchildren; Vince Balassone, Zack Balassone, Andrew Stryker, Michael Herd, Julia Stryker-Turner and Kelly Luke and a special caring and loving brother-in-law; Ronnie Willis and wife Barbara. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, WV from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Thomas, WV at 11:00 a.m. with Father Timothy J. Grassi as Celebrant. A private committal service will be held in St. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Joseph Balassone to The Church of the Assumption, 34 James Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 3rd Spruce Street, Thomas, WV 26292.
Condolences may be left for the family after Joseph's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020