CUMBERLAND - Joseph F. Steffel, 92 of Cumberland, MD and formerly of Westernport, MD died at his residence on Monday July 20, 2020.
He was born in Salem, OH on March 19, 1928 and was the son of the late Fred S Steffel and Margaret A. (Kennedy) Steffel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (White) Steffel, his son, Clark Steffel and three brothers, Jim, Terry and Tom Steffel and two sisters, Patricia Etzweiler and Delores Miller.
Joe was a member of Divine Mercy/St. Peter in Westernport and Saint Patrick's in Cumberland. He was an Army Veteran and served in the Signal Corp from May 1948 until his discharge in Feb. 1952. He was a life time member of Kelley-Mansfield Post # 52 American Legion in Piedmont, WV. Joe was a salesman for several different companies during his working career. He loved to sing and was a member of the September Singer in Cumberland, MD. He will be missed by all his friends at the Cumberland Arm's
Joe was adored by his family and picked up the nickname "Pappy Joe". He enjoyed visits from his family and going to his great-grandchildren's sporting events. He will be fondly remembered for his quick, sarcastic wit, and his calm laid back personality. He kept busy but always made time for a nap in his recliner.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Noel Lee and husband Chris of Swanton, MD; his son, Joseph Steffel and wife Joanne of Union, NJ. He is also survived by his brother David Steffel of Akron, OH and sister, Mary Thomas, Clayton, NC; and his two grandchildren, Elena Steffel and Carissa Montoya and five Great Grandchildren, Logan,Lillian,Delaney,Dylen and James.
In accordance with his wishes Joe is being cremated and buried at the Maryland State Veterans Cemetery at Rocky Gap.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11AM. Military Honors will be accorded by the Honor Guard of Post # 13, American Legion, Cumberland, MD.
The family request that memorials for their Dad be sent to Saint Peter, 127 Church St. in Westernport, MD, 21562 or Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 209 N Centre St in Cumberland, MD.21501
The Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.fredlockfh.com