Joseph Franklin Strother II
1978 - 2020
KEYSER - Joseph Franklin Strother II, 42, of Keyser, WV, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Born October 24, 1978, in Cumberland, MD, Joey "Joe Buck" was the son of the late John William Strother II and Connie D. (Ellis) Strother. He was also preceded in death by his uncle (and namesake):  Joseph Franklin Strother I;  his grandparents:  the late John William Strother I and Helen Virginia (Malcolm) Strother and the late Poland Ellis and Delora Maxine (Junkins) Ellis.
Joey attended Keyser High School. He loved to spend time with his daughters, playing ball and riding four wheelers. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, hunting, fishing, kayaking  and carpentry.
Joey is survived by his daughters:  Alyssa Caitlin Strother and Haley Marie Strother.  He is also survived by his siblings:  Sherry P. Strother;  John W. Strother III and wife, Crystal;  Steven L. Strother II and wife, Michelle;  and five nieces and nephews:  Derek T. Mayhew and wife, Amanda;  Connie M. Strother;  Jayden M. Strother;  Elijah John Strother;  Jordan M. Coble;  one great nephew:  Gage T. Mayhew;  and former wife:  Samantha G. Strother.
Joey's faithful canine companion Sadie will be cared for by his loving family.
At the request of the family, visitation and services will be private.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Joey's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.



Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
