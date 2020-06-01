KEYSER - Joseph Lloyd Pezzanite, 58, of First Street, Keyser, WV, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his river camp in Springfield, WV.
Born on August 21, 1961 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Linda Lou (Linebaugh) Pezzanite of North Carolina and the late Joseph Harrison Pezzanite. He also was preceded in death by a previous wife, Tina Marie (DiMarino) Pezzanite and his maternal grandmother, Vivian Linebaugh.
Mr. Pezzanite was a 1979 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Potomac State College. Joe was a career military man, serving as a sergeant in the United States Army during Desert Storm. He was a lifelong member of the Keyser Church of the Brethren.
Joe loved kids, so much so that in addition to his own children, he and his wife adopted four more. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending quality time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Melissa June (Crites) Pezzanite; 12 children, Joseph C. Pezzanite of Phillipsburg, NJ, Joshua L. Pezzanite and wife Denise of Easton, PA, James Patrick Cairns and wife Winter of Colorado Springs, CO, Katherine Black and Isabella M. Pezzanite, Abigail R. Blough, Gabriel J. Pezzanite, Sidney Y. Pezzanite, Quinten A. Blough, Krena M. Pezzanite, Eden C. Pezzanite and Joshua D. Pezzanite, all of Keyser and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Michael Pezzanite and wife Debbie of Slanesville, WV and two sisters, Crystal LeMasters and husband Craig of Celina, OH and Lisa Pezzanite of North Carolina.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation will be private for the family.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Duling Cemetery, Cutoff Road, Keyser, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Pezzanite's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
