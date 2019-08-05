|
|
KEYSER - Judy A. Durr, 77, of Kantor Cut-Off Road, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence.
Born on February 24, 1942, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Popp) Sutherland. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Keith E. Durr on June 16, 2007; a granddaughter, Kendra Hope Kalbaugh; a sister, Betty Snyder and a brother, William "Billy" Sutherland.
Mrs. Durr was a 1960 graduate of Bruce High School. She was a member of the Cross Independent Church and was a former member of the Barton, MD Homemakers. She enjoyed portrait painting and gardening.
Surviving are her children, Cheryl Kalbaugh and husband Dave of Delray, WV, Patrick Durr and wife Barbara of Keyser, Michael Durr and wife Valerie of Keyser, Joyce Ritzert and husband Dave of Riverwoods, IL and Eric Durr and wife Jessica of Keyser; 14 grandchildren, Wayne, Breanna, Noah, Kristian, Amber, Keith, Nathan, Scott, Jocelyn, Mariah, Paige, Blake, Laken and Jenna and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five brothers, Robert Sutherland of New York, Donald Sutherland of Keyser, David Sutherland of Westernport, MD, Michael Sutherland of Abingdon, MD and Thomas Sutherland of Ridgeley, WV and four sisters, Carolyn Pfarr of Florida, Margie Sutherland of Midlothian, MD, Donna Johnston of Frederick, MD and Rhonda Idleman of Elk Garden, WV, as well as a large number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Mason officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Durr's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019