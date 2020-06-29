TOGETHER AGAIN
WESTERNPORT - June Bryan (Mullan) Reeves, 94 of Westernport passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born August 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Vista L. and Marie (Fier) Mullan Reeves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Reeves, Sr., a sister, Margaret Morgan and a brother, James E. Mullan.
She is survived by her children, Terry Michael and husband Nelson, Cindy Gay and husband Robert, James "Jim" Reeves Jr., and Amy Spiker and husband Scott. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother John Mullan, and step-brother, Richard Reeves. ?A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Boal Funeral Home, Westernport assisted the Reeves family with arrangements.
Words of comfort may be expressed at boalfh.com
WESTERNPORT - June Bryan (Mullan) Reeves, 94 of Westernport passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born August 31, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Vista L. and Marie (Fier) Mullan Reeves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Reeves, Sr., a sister, Margaret Morgan and a brother, James E. Mullan.
She is survived by her children, Terry Michael and husband Nelson, Cindy Gay and husband Robert, James "Jim" Reeves Jr., and Amy Spiker and husband Scott. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother John Mullan, and step-brother, Richard Reeves. ?A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Boal Funeral Home, Westernport assisted the Reeves family with arrangements.
Words of comfort may be expressed at boalfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.