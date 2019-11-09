|
THOMASTON, Ga. - Mrs. Karen Louise Bacorn Richardson, age 72, of Thomaston Ga, died Friday November 1, 2019 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Richardson was born on April 11, 1947 in Keyser, West Virginia, to the late Vance Bacorn and the late Mary Rotruck Bacorn.
She was formerly employed with C & P Telephone, where she worked as a cable splicer. Mrs. Richardson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Mr. George Richardson of Thomaston, Ga., daughter Mrs. Monica Michelle (Pete) Bender of Macon, Ga., sons Mr. Doug (Sherry) Bowers of Ellerslie, Ga,. Mr. Rodney (April) Bowers of Leesburg, Ga., Mr. Marshall William Richardson of Pace, Fla., brothers Mr. Wayne (Becky) Bacorn of Keyser, W.Va., Mr. Gary (Charlotte) Bacorn of Antioch, W.Va., 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. The family received friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to The at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019