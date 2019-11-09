Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-9681
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Louise Richardson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Louise Richardson Obituary


THOMASTON, Ga. - Mrs. Karen Louise Bacorn Richardson, age 72, of Thomaston Ga, died Friday November 1, 2019 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Richardson was born on April 11, 1947 in Keyser, West Virginia, to the late Vance Bacorn and the late Mary Rotruck Bacorn.
She was formerly employed with C & P Telephone, where she worked as a cable splicer. Mrs. Richardson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Mr. George Richardson of Thomaston, Ga., daughter Mrs. Monica Michelle (Pete) Bender of Macon, Ga., sons Mr. Doug (Sherry) Bowers of Ellerslie, Ga,. Mr. Rodney (April) Bowers of Leesburg, Ga., Mr. Marshall William Richardson of Pace, Fla., brothers Mr. Wayne (Becky) Bacorn of Keyser, W.Va., Mr. Gary (Charlotte) Bacorn of Antioch, W.Va., 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. The family received friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to The at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coggins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -