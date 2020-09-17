1/1
Kathleen F. Wilt
1922 - 2020
WESTERNPORT - Kathleen F. Wilt, 98, of Westernport, passed away on September 16, 2020.
Born on April 20, 1922 in Antioch, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. and Carrie C. (Smoots) Gardner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Olen Wilt, who passed away in December 2002. Also preceding her in death are brothers, Edgell W., Brandson L, Herman L., Howard W. Gardner and sisters, Annie W. Stewart, Margaret (Maggie) Diegel and Mary E. White.
Kathleen retired from Tri-State Fabrics in Keyser, where she was the owner and operator of the business for several years. She was an active member of the Westernport Church of the Brethren for many years.
Kathleen lived at 258 Main Street Ext, Westernport, for many years and then moved to the Grandview Apartments prior to entering Moran Manor Health Center, where she has since resided since February 2011.
Kathleen is survived by a brother, Olen E. Gardner of Boiling Springs, PA; a sister, Virginia L. Gunderson of Columbia, SC; a special niece, Mary Ann (Hal) Rotruck, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at Philos Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Shimer officiating.
With respect to current health concerns and state regulations, face coverings must be worn and social distancing practiced.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may send their contributions to the Westernport Church of the Brethren at 200 Oakview Drive, Westernport, Maryland 21562.
Words of comfort can be expressed at boalfh.com.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Philos Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
