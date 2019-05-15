|
Kathleen L. Brinkman,
KEYSER, WV - Kathleen L. Brinkman, 85, of Keyser, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cumberland Healthcare Center.
Born on August 22, 1933 in Vindex, MD, she was the daughter of the late Cecil C. and Virginia L. (Warnick) Pyle, Sr. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ora Chester Brinkman, Sr. on November 8, 2015 and her sister, Alverda Lancaster.
Kathleen graduated from Kitzmiller High School and was a devoted homemaker for her children. She was a member of the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church and TOPS CLUB, Keyser.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Abe and husband Dave of Fort Ashby, O. Jim Brinkman, Jr. and wife Karen of Richmond Hill, GA and Mike W. Brinkman and wife Pam of New Creek; her brothers, Cecil Pyle, Jr. and wife Ann of Ozark, AL and John A Pyle and wife Nancy of Atwater, OH and her sister, Peggy Delores Tasker, of Swanton, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amy DelSignore and husband John, Billie Jo Biddle, Ora "Jim" Brinkman, III and wife Giuliana, Lora Amtower and husband Steven, Marisa Beyer and husband Tristan, Josh Brinkman and Rachael Brinkman; 5 great-grandchildren, Kayla Stahl and husband Nick, Faith Biddle, Candra and Conner DelSignore and Eliza and Amelia Amtower, Nicole Brinkman and one great-great-granddaughter, Maci Stahl.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 18, 2019 at Rees Chapel United Methodist Church in New Creek at 3pm with the Reverend Dr. Stephon Reed officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, New Creek, WV 26743.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 15 to May 22, 2019