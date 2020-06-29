KEYSER - Kathleen "Katie" McCuen, age 74, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser.

Katie's story began in Albany, Kentucky on November 23, 1945. She was the beautiful daughter of the late Roy & Bethel Hogan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray McCuen. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Willie, Leonard and Hobert & sisters Jean, Wilma, Melba, & her baby girl.

Katie had a heart like no other. She cared deeply for everyone close to her & made sure you felt protected, always.

Katie was an exceptional mother to all of her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was a homemaker & raised 3 children with her husband.

She thoroughly enjoyed her many grandchildren & great grandchildren visiting with her. Katie loved watching Matlock, eating a good bowl of ice cream & drinking a cold beer. She loved all of the simple things. Sewing had her heart & she gifted many items with her talent to all she knew.

Katie is survived by her children, Lora Rosado & husband Eladio of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Ernie Ratliff & wife Vicki of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Ratliff of Keyser, WV. Katie is survived by her sisters Arlene Hogan & Marydean Denny. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Tasha Zacot & husband Josh, Brenda Vauls & husband Kevin, Dallas Reitz & special friend Kelly, Katie Ratliff & furry companion Duke, Phyllis Blizzard & husband Justin, Kristen Shaffer & significant other Derek, Braxton Ratliff & special friend MaKayla, Autumn Muir & Remington Muir. Katie also had 13 very special Great Grandchildren who she adored more than anything.

In accordance with her wishes, Katie will be cremated and there will be no services.

A remembrance gathering will be held by her family on Sunday, June 28th at 2pm at the West End Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send cards to Jennifer Ratliff at 408 Oak St, Keyser, WV 26726

Boal Funeral Home of Westernport assisted the family with arrangements.

Her family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff at WVU Hospital & Piney Valley Nursing Home of Keyser, WV for taking exceptional care of her. She loved and appreciated everyone deeply. As Katie would say "Yo Baby!"





