Kathryn A. (Oss) Schade

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Kathryn A. (Oss) Schade of Harrisonburg, Virginia, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away March 19, 2019, at Sentrea RMH Medical Center.
Kathryn was born in Keyser on April 26, 1935, daughter of the late Boyd K. and Kathryn H. Oss.
She was retired from Potomac Valley Hospital, where she worked in the cafeteria.
Kathryn enjoyed geneaology, crosswords, and reading.
She lived at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
She is survived by one son, Michael B. Schade; and daughter Sandy Scheermesser and husband Craig; three sisters, Evelyn Enster of Simpsonsville, South Carolina, Linda McGreevy of Keyser and Helen (Tink) Ratcliffe of Conway, South Carolina; and grandchildren Jason Scheermesser, April Pastacha and Skylar Schade; four great-grandchildren, Cole Swortzel, Jack Pastacha, Gage Scheermesser and Camprie Scheermesser.
There will be no visitation or services.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019
