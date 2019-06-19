|
KEYSER – Kenneth E. Lee, 86, of Keyser, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Community Living Center, Martinsburg Veteran Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Born December 28, 1932 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Herbert L. Lee and Margaret I. (Ravenscraft) Lee Cutter. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin R. Lee, sister, Donna Fortner, and step-father, David Cutter.
Kenny graduated from Keyser High School in 1951. He was active in various high school sports. He was inducted in the Keyser Athletic Hall of Fame. He served in the army 36th Armored Infantry Battalion, 3rd Armored Division, from 1951 to 1955 and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Occupation Medal (Germany), and the Good Conduct Medal.
He was employed at the B & O Railroad, PPG Industries, Mineral County Parks and Recreation and Westvaco Corporation. Kenny was a member of the VFW Post 6775, and United Papermakers Union. He enjoyed working home construction and woodworking part-time.
Surviving are his wife Shirley A (Borror) Lee, whom he married on August 29, 1955; his daughters, Kimberly Asonevich, husband Dr. Walter of Johnstown, PA; Dianna Cooper, husband Matt of McCoole MD; Connie Zais, partner Rob McKenzie of Burlington, WV; his grandchildren Heather Richman, Rochester, NY; Micah McDowell and wife Shanna, Fishersville, VA; Cassandra McKenzie and husband Dewayne, Keyser, WV; Brooke Dixon and husband Jim Bob, Keyser, WV; Brittney Orndorff and husband Joe, Winchester, VA, Lindsey Favara and Kileigh Zais, Keyser, WV; great grandchildren Morgan, Mason, and Ava McDowell; Abby and Nate Richman; Maddison and Max McKenzie; Bryant and Nevaeh Dixon; Owen Davis; Gage and Harper Orndorff; Anthony and Roman Favara.
In honoring Kenny's wishes, he was a tissue and organ donor to the WVU School of Medicine to share the gift of life. Kenny was an avid hunter and has requested that his ashes be sprinkled on his favorite hunting grounds.
A private memorial service was held at the Veteran Center chapel.
A memorial service and life celebration will be held on August 3 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the McCoole VFW for friends and family.
The family asks that you make donations in name (Kenneth Lee) to the Community Living Center of the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. This may be done by e-donation Go to https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46400615. Choose Martinsburg, WV from the list. When completing the form, choose Community Living Center from the pull down menu and be sure to mention Kenneth Lee in the comment box or mail at Martinsburg VA Medical Center Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, 510 Butler Ave. Martinsburg, WV 25405. They took very good care of Kenny while he was there and this will extend to care for future veterans.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 19 to June 26, 2019