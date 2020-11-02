NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Kevin L. Rolls, 67 of North Huntingdon went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020.
He was born July 18, 1953 in Keyser, West Virginia, a son of the late Lester and Freda (Clifford) Rolls.
Kevin was a 1971 graduate of Keyser High School, where he was the State Runner-up Wrestling Champion his Senior year. He was inducted into the Keyser High School Football Hall of Fame with the 1969 AA State Championship Team.
He was a 1974 graduate of Potomac State College, 1976 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Education. After doing his student teaching at Piedmont (seventh grade), he knew that was not for him. So he pursued his love of cooking and worked in the food industry. While holding down a full-time job he attended Westmoreland County Community College Culinary School, where he graduated with honors. Kevin retired from SCI in Greensburg as a food supervisor.
He was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church where he was part of the Choir, SPRC, Church Council, Vacation Bible School Staff, Family Ministries, Prayer Ministry and Adult Sunday School Teacher.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, singing, puzzles, spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ervin and Ruth Clifford, and Henry and Beatrice Rolls.
He is survived by a Brother Lester (Rita) Hollingsworth, Clinton, MD; Sisters, Kimberly R. Rolls, Karen B. Rolls and Gilda Davis, Keyser, WV. Mother and Father-in-Law, Pat and Ken Schwertfeger, Follansbee, WV; Sisters-in-Law, Sherrie (Ken) Smith, State College, PA, Sandy (Mark) Lash, Follansbee, WV, an Aunt, Loretta Clifford, Dayton, OH. A host of cousins and friends.
Friends will be received at the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA on Thursday from 2 – 7 pm.
Funeral Services will be private. I
n lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Circleville United Methodist Church, 11600 Parkway Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Sarah's House, 539 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV 26726. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com