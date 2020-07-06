KEYSER, WV – Kimberly "Kim" Kay Prysock, 59, of Keyser, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born in Keyser, WV on August 23, 1960 to Sandra K. Matthews and the late David T. Prysock (Jean), and a special second father, the late Albert Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Edith Sears and Ross and Ida Prysock.
Kim graduated from Keyser High School in 1978 and, because of her desire to care deeply for others, went on to pursue a nursing degree at Allegany College. In 1988 she began her path as a Registered Nurse, and for over half of her career, she applied her special qualities to working in Hospice care. Many of Kim's patients called her their guardian angel as she had a natural ability to provide great comfort to her patients and their families in life's most difficult moments. She truly had a gift to calm those around her with her soft-spoken reassurances that everything was always going to be alright. Most recently, Kim had changed directions and was a Nurse Consultant for CCIL in Keyser where she found a true work family.
Kim cherished all of the people in her life with all of her heart. Her four daughters were her pride and joy and she would tell anyone how proud she was of them all. She had many gifts, but her true calling was being a Mother. What Kim put into her professional work, she put triple into her family, friends and faith.
Her kindness was unprecedented. She loved her rescue dog Chloe, crossword puzzles, cooking and singing, but most of the time you could find her curled up reading a good book. She always put her trust in others as well as her faith, which is why we know that when her life came full circle, Heaven welcomed her with open arms and a "hug around the neck." She was always our angel on earth and now will forever be.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Sandra Matthews are her children, Briana M. Stansberry of Keyser, April Stansberry and husband Ryan Smith of Keyser, Olivia Dawson and partner Brian Smith of Cary, NC and Nathalie Dawson of Greenboro, NC; two sisters, Rhonda Martin and husband Greg of Keyser and Allison Reilly and husband John of Pittsburgh, PA and her two brothers, David G. Prysock and wife Karen of Virginia Beach, VA and Adam Prysock and wife Nikki of Enterprise, AL. She is also survived by her two aunts, Illa Lough of Lakeland, FL and Shirley Rose of Corriganville, MD as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held July 11, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2 p.m. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Lauren Godwin officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kimberly Prysock to WVU Hospice at 100 Pin Oak Lane, Keyser, WV 26726 or the Rosenbaum Family House at 30 Family House Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505
Condolences may be left for the family after Kim's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.