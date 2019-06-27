|
KEYSER- Kimley Delores "Kim" Urice, 65, of Keyser, WV, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on February 25, 1954 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of Delores Urice of Keyser and the late Kenneth "Sonny" Urice. She also was preceded in death by her former husband, William "Bill" Faulk.
Kim graduated from Keyser High School in 1972 where she was a member of the cheer leading squad. Kim worked as the secretary and treasurer for the family business, Urice Supply, Inc. Kim also attended the Calvary United Methodist Church and was a member of the Limestone CEOS (Homemakers) and the Calvary Church Choir. Kim also volunteered as treasurer of Calvary Church and with Hospice of Keyser.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two sons, William "Billy" Faulk and wife Sherry and Colby Jason Faulk and companion Deneice Crites; her grandsons, Hayden and Noah Faulk; her brother, Kenny Urice and wife Betty; her sister, Robin Lyons and husband Kenny; nephews, Logan and Luke Urice and her niece, Kylie Duckworth, all of Keyser and a nephew, Bruce Lyons of Virginia. She is also survived by a special lifelong friend, Jane Pennington and husband Bob, as well as numerous friends, cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 233 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Gosnell and Pastor Bill Linhart officiating. The family will also receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 233 S. Mineral Street Keyser, WV 26726 or to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 27 to July 4, 2019