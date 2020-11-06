CUMBERLAND - Kristina Kay Knight, age 56, passed away peacefully in her apartment on November 4, 2020.
Kris had so many wonderful traits, she was very loving, nurturing and lived for her kids and grandkids. She had an incredible bond with her sister and brother. Kris was stubborn like a mule and a lion when it came to her cubs (kids and grandkids). She was a strong Christian woman who enjoyed Bible study with son and family. She enjoyed being her daughter's best friend.?She loved everyone and touched so many lives. She was so brave thru her battle and always kept her faith front and center. She was a beautiful soul in and out, loving mother, sister, daughter, friend and NANA to her 6 grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Knight (Fitzgerald).
Surviving members of her loving family are Father, Geren Knight, Jr. and his wife Diane. Her sister and best friend, Kelly Beach and her husband Dave and niece Alyssa from New Jersey. Her beloved brother Geren (Gary) Knight III and his wife Jill, who was Kris' very special sister in law, and their two sons her nephews, Geren and Jack from WV. Her son who she was so proud of choices, Derek Smith and his wife Taylor along with their 4 beautiful children she adored, Aidan, Memphis, Riddick, and Phoenix Smith from Maryland. And their angel baby who she is probably holding right now, Ryder. Her best friend and daughter, Danielle Elaine Smith and her husband Darrel Alt and their 2 beautiful children she adored, Dayton Smith and Demmie Alt. And their angel baby, Kaylee who she is probably holding right now too.
Her family is greatly grieving their loss and will begin the healing process of losing such an amazing angel here on earth. She has her Aunt Maureen and Uncle Mike and cousins that will miss her dearly as well. She truly loved her family.
She has several friends who have prayed and held her up thru these battles. We thank you for your love and kind words and encouragement you have sent to her. You are not forgotten. Keep treating other with respect and love like Kris would of wanted.
She has fought the good fight. She has finished the race. And she has kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.
At Ms. Knight's request, her body will be cremated and there will be no viewing. A Private Family Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Markwood Funeral Home, P.O. Box 912, Keyser, WV 26726, to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
Condolences may be left for the family after Kristina's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com