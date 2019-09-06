|
BURLINGTON -Larry G. Smith, 71, of Dry Run Road, Burlington, WV, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born on May 21, 1948 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late George W. Smith, Jr. and Goldie G. (Canan) Smith and a sister, Rozetta Charlton.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Keyser High School, was a retired truck driver and was Methodist by faith. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Bradley S. Smith and wife Judy and Natasha L. Streight and husband Gary; his grandchildren, Coty Streight and wife Danielle, Courtney Streight, Corah Smith, Chelsey Streight and Joshua Hopkins and great-grandchildren, Aizik Streight, McKenzie Carpenter and Leelah Streight, all of Marietta, OH.
Per his wishes, Mr. Smith will be cremated.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Brenda Shreve officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Canan Family Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Smith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019