Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry G. Smith Obituary
BURLINGTON -Larry G. Smith, 71, of Dry Run Road, Burlington, WV, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born on May 21, 1948 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late George W. Smith, Jr. and Goldie G. (Canan) Smith and a sister, Rozetta Charlton.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Keyser High School, was a retired truck driver and was Methodist by faith. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Bradley S. Smith and wife Judy and Natasha L. Streight and husband Gary; his grandchildren, Coty Streight and wife Danielle, Courtney Streight, Corah Smith, Chelsey Streight and Joshua Hopkins and great-grandchildren, Aizik Streight, McKenzie Carpenter and Leelah Streight, all of Marietta, OH.
Per his wishes, Mr. Smith will be cremated. 
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Brenda Shreve officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Canan Family Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Smith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now