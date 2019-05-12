|
KEYSER, WV- Larry Glenn Bolyard, Sr., 83, of Keyser WV, passed away peacefully on May 10th 2019 surrounded by loving family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alta (Teets) Bolyard, sister, Ruth Christman, brothers, Kent, Lowell, and Marvin (Buck) Bolyard, and son, Scott Allen Bolyard. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Nethers Bolyard, son, Glenn (Eva) Bolyard, daughter, Tracey (Rich) Shea, daughter-in-law, Alison Bolyard, grandchildren, Meghan, Ryan, Lauren, Caroline, Molly, Bradley, and Katie. Larry is also survived by brothers, Keith (Meredith), Doyle (Arlene) Bolyard, sister-in-law, Joyce Nethers Bolyard, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Larry was born on October 17th 1935 and raised in Aurora, WV. He graduated from Shepherd College in 1957 and received his Master's in Education from West Virginia University. A tremendous athlete, Larry was a four year letterman in basketball and baseball at Shepherd and was elected into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Shepherd University as well as Potomac State College of West Virginia University. After college, Larry dedicated his life to the education of young people and was a constant source of positive mentorship to generations during his 35 years on faculty at Potomac State and as a football and basketball referee for Potomac Valley Conference.
Larry was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he served in various offices. He was a member of the Harry Reese Sunday School Class, Keyser Lions Club, the Ougabus Society of Aurora, and various athletic associations. In addition, he and his wife, Joan, received the Distinguished Service Award at Potomac State College because of tireless dedication to the institution.
Larry was passionate about sports in general, particularly WVU athletics. He, Joan, and their oldest son, Glenn, have been fixtures at WVU home football games over the last four decades, even joining the team on trips to many bowl games. They also enjoyed basketball and enthusiastically cheered on the Mountaineers at the Coliseum over the years. Larry wasn't content merely to be a spectator; he thrived on competition and competed in many recreational leagues over the years. He had a special love for golf and could often be found at Polish Pines with his friends playing a round.
Larry met his wife, Joan, the love of his life, during his first teaching job out of college at Rappahannock County High School in Washington, VA. They would have been married sixty years in June and had a special bond. Larry and Joan moved to Keyser in 1964, raised Glenn, Tracey, and Scott, and have been fixtures in the community over the last 55 years. People looked forward to harvest time when Larry's perineal large garden by New Creek would yield fresh produce in late summer and early fall. Larry's talent as a gardener benefitted many, and he thoroughly enjoyed his days spent in his garden, smoking a cigar to "keep the bugs away."
We will all miss Larry (LB)'s humor, wisdom and steadfastness. He is moving on to the Lord, to be reunited with his brothers and beloved son, Scott. The family wishes to celebrate a life well lived, as so many of us have benefitted from having LB in our lives. A viewing will be held from 2-4pm and 6-9pm on Monday the 13th of May at Markwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church at 2pm on Tuesday the 14th followed by a graveside burial service at Potomac Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to either the Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Larry G. Bolyard Sr. Scholarship Fund at WVU Foundation-PSC, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of his wonderful caregivers at Western Maryland Health Services.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 12 to May 19, 2019