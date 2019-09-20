|
Larry Harrison Day, 67, of Romney, WV, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence while under the care of the Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born on October 12, 1951 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Oscar Lee and Nora V. (Grabiel) Day. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Ellen Day; four brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Robert and Donald Day and six sisters, Virginia Smith, Ruth McDonald, Ruby Agnew, Wilma Markle, Anna Rounds and Dorothy Livingsgood.
Surviving are two sons, Larry L. Day and wife Tammy and Jacob Day, all of Romney; three grandchildren, Samantha M. Day, Ashley L. Day and Brandi L. Day; a great-grandson, Eli Myers and a sister, Wilda Agnew of Mount Storm, WV. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
At Mr. Day's request, his body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, WV.
There will be no visitation or services. The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Day's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, 2019