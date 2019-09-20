Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Harrison Day


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Harrison Day Obituary
Larry Harrison Day, 67, of Romney, WV, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence while under the care of the Hospice of the Panhandle.

Born on October 12, 1951 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Oscar Lee and Nora V. (Grabiel) Day. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Ellen Day; four brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Robert and Donald Day and six sisters, Virginia Smith, Ruth McDonald, Ruby Agnew, Wilma Markle, Anna Rounds and Dorothy Livingsgood.

Surviving are two sons, Larry L. Day and wife Tammy and Jacob Day, all of Romney; three grandchildren, Samantha M. Day, Ashley L. Day and Brandi L. Day; a great-grandson, Eli Myers and a sister, Wilda Agnew of Mount Storm, WV. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

At Mr. Day's request, his body was donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, WV.

There will be no visitation or services. The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, assisted the family with the arrangements.

Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Day's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now