KEYSER - Larry Marshall, 72, of Keyser, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence in the presence of his family after a brave journey with cancer.
Born on March 23, 1948 in Keyser, he was the son of Delores (Marshall) Fairfax and the late Henry Bruce. In addition to his father, Larry is preceded in death by the man who raised him, Harlan "Dude" Fairfax.
Larry was a graduate of Piedmont High School and retired as a Machine Operator from Westvaco after over 30 years of employment. He was an avid bowler and played on teams in the Keyser and Cumberland area. A true family man, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family at his camper and in his man cave listening to music.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Delores (Marshall) Fairfax are his wife, Christine (Scott) Marshall; two daughters, Ebony Cotton and husband William and Janell Smith and husband Brandon; his grandchildren, Ariana Cotton, Willow Cotton, Janiya Smith and Aiden Smith; two sisters, Pamela Sanders and Edie Beard and one stepbrother, Bobby Fairfax. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
At Mr. Marshall's request his body will be cremated and there will be no viewing. A private family committal service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Larry Marshall to the America Cancer Society
, 1050 E. Industrial Blvd #3, Cumberland, MD 21502
Condolences may be left for the family after Larry's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com