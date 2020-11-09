KEYSER - Larry William Fazzalore, 64, of Mozelle Street, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland.
Born on October 22, 1956 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Robert E. Fazzalore, Sr. and Kay Frances (Bill) Fazzalore. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Dominic and John Fazzalore and his father-in-law, Wayne Miller, Sr.
Mr. Fazzalore was a truck driver, first with Tomar Trucking and most recently with St. Christopher Trucking. He also was formerly employed with Anchor Glass. Larry was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Keyser and also was affiliated with Believers Fellowship of the Word in Love. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to auctions and the horse races at Charles Town. He was a strong supporter of the FFA and 4-H programs in Mineral County, as well as the Mineral County Fair.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Cynthia L. "Cindy" (Miller) Fazzalore; his daughters, Mandy Robinson and husband Daniel, Marla Slaubaugh and husband Shawn and Misty Guthrie and husband Chad; his grandchildren, Dylan Slaubaugh and wife Megan, Brooke Slaubaugh and Ian, Ryan, Elijah and Isabella Robinson; his mother-in-law, Ruth Miller of Keyser; brothers and sisters, Roberta Cooper of Burlington, WV, Robert Fazzalore and wife Margie of Keyser, Beth Taylor of Piedmont, WV, Dee Litten and husband Lonnie of Keyser, Andy Fazzalore of Keyser, Cindy Litten and husband Dale of Montana and Philomena Johns and husband Mike of Morgantown, WV. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and his "furry" grand kids.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required, as well as the observance of all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery, Keyser.
