|
|
McCOOLE - Lee Devin Crites, 25, of Marsh Manor Court, McCoole, MD, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born on December 18, 1993 at Cumberland, MD, he was a son of Susan Lenee (Bartlett) Crites and the late Christopher Lee Crites. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher Lee Crites; his maternal grandfather, Johnny Bartlett; an aunt, Shirley Delaine Crites and an uncle, Mark E. Crites.
Mr. Crites was a 2011 graduate of Keyser High School and was employed as a foreman with Wright's Tree Service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping. Spending time with his family and friends was a favorite pastime.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his fiancee, Tasha Mayhew; three daughters, Savanna and Skylar Crites, at home and Kinslee Crites "on the way," his maternal grandparents, Thomas E. and Patricia J. (Morris) Kelley of Westernport; paternal grandparents, Harry Paige Crites, Jr. and Shirley A. "Sherry" (Bobo) Crites of Rawlings, MD; aunts and uncles, Cindy Dale Crites of Wiley Ford, WV, Harry Paige Crites, III of Kingston, TN, Brenda of Rawlings, Steve and Lisa Braithwaite of Piedmont, WV and Wilma and Michael Osbourne of Springtown, TX. Also surviving are numerous cousins.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Betty Ann Aronhalt and Pastor Jack Harrison officiating.
Interment will be in the Biertown Cemetery, Rawlings, MD.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Crites' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019