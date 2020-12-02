1/1
Lena Frances (Riggleman) Martin
KEYSER - Lena Frances (Riggleman) Martin, 83, of Green Mountain Road, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Born on June 14, 1937 at Cabin Run, near Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Cora (Urice) Riggleman. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harry W. Martin on June 3, 2011; a daughter, Brenda K. (Martin) Poland; two brothers, Woodrow and Charles Riggleman and three sisters, Belle (Riggleman) Robinson, Helen (Riggleman) Summers and Beaulah Riggleman.
Lena was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by all that knew her and she always gave the best hugs. She will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving are one son, Gary Martin and wife Tammy of Keyser; a daughter, Donna Everett and husband Joseph of Gatesville, TX; five grandchildren, Samantha (Martin) Parker and husband Dave of Westernport, MD, Gary Martin, II and wife Brooke of Westernport, Diana Poland of Piedmont, WV, Kimberly Martin of Killeen, TX and Helena Everett of Gatesville, TX and two great grandchildren, Kassidy Martin and Nicole Youmans of Westernport. Also surviving is one brother, Frankie Riggleman of Burlington, WV and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Steve Jackson officiating on Zoom. Please contact Gary Martin for the Zoom number and passcode. 
Private interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Martin's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net..


Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
