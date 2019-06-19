Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Lena "Marie" Moyers

Lena "Marie" Moyers Obituary
PETERSBURG - Lena "Marie" Moyers, 62, of S. Main Street, Petersburg, WV, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence.
Born on May 16, 1957 in Hampshire County, WV, she was a daughter of the late Albert Woodrow and Edna Mae (Williams) Riggleman. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Hillard and a brother Woodrow "Woody" Riggleman.
Mrs. Moyers was Pentecostal by faith and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post in Petersburg. She enjoyed cooking and baking and being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Randy Moyers; four sons, Kenneth Day and wife Jackie of Parsons, WV, Henry Cook, Jr. and wife Jess of Keyser, WV, Charles "C.T." Cook and fiancee Ashley of Petersburg and Sam Cook and wife Amber of Maysville, WV; two stepchildren, Josh Snapp and Emily Moyers, both of Baker, WV; a brother, Richard "Buster" Riggleman of Winchester, VA; 16 grandchildren with one "on the way" and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Landis officiating.
Interment will be in the Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Moyers' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 19 to June 26, 2019
