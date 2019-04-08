Home

Leona Arbutus "Boots" Kemp

Leona Arbutus "Boots" Kemp Obituary
KEYSER - Leona Arbutus "Boots" Kemp, 90, of New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on May 5, 1928 at Cross, WV, she was a daughter of the late Haven L. and Jessie L. (Ashby) Doman. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll E. Kemp on November 8, 2002 and by two sisters, Norma Lee Kenealy and Twila Jean Shultz.
Mrs. Kemp was a 1945 graduate of Elk Garden High School and was the co-owner and operator, along with her late husband, of Kemp's Restaurant in Keyser for 35 years. She was Methodist by faith and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Queen's Point Memorial Post # 6775, VFW, McCoole, MD. She also was an avid bowler until the age of 84.
Surviving are her two daughters, Carol McIlwee and husband Paul and Patricia Lindsey and husband Bob, all of Keyser; two grandchildren, Derek McIlwee and Taryn McIlwee and a great-grandson, Kamryn Lewis. Also surviving are two sisters, Marjorie E. Newton of Wilmington, DE and Elizabeth Brittingham and husband George of Lewes, DE and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home. Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kris A. Lengel officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the New Creek Volunteer Department, P.O. Box 10, New Creek, WV 26743 or to a .
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Kemp's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019
