NEW CREEK - Lillian Y. Henderson, 68, of New Creek, WV, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on March 16, 1951 in Elk Garden, WV, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Marie (Feathers) Paugh. She also was preceded in death by her husband Roland K. Henderson on April 17, 2004; several stepchildren; three brothers, Joseph, Glenn and Warren "Ritchie" Paugh and two sisters, Helen Weese and Marie Friend.
Mrs. Henderson was a 1969 graduate of Elk Garden High School and was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She loved giving to others and making others happy. She attended the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church in New Creek and was a member of Ladies Auxiliary of both the Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, in Keyser, Queens Point Memorial Post # 6775, in McCoole, MD and Women of the Moose Chapter 191, Keyser.
Surviving is her son, Kenneth R. Henderson and partner Jeremy Mongold of Keyser; several stepchildren; four brothers, Bernard Paugh and wife Kathy of Elk Garden, her twin, Leon Paugh and long time companion Marion of Elk Garden, Roger Paugh of Elk Garden and Russell Paugh and wife Carmen of Alexandria, VA; a sister, Sherry Lee and husband John of New Creek; a special granddaughter, Marsha Tressler and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Leon Hinkle officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Henderson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019