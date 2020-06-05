KEYSER - Lloyd E. Markle, 99, of Arnold View Lane, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on May 20, 1921 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Ralph S. and Blanche E. (Miller) Markle. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy V. (Rogers) Markle on February 13, 1992; three sisters, Frances Ravenscroft, Vera Beatty and Thelma Swaner; five brothers, Oral, Kenneth, Donald, Lou and Arnold Markle and two stepchildren, June Ann Lloyd and James Evans.
Mr. Markle was formerly employed with the B & O Railroad, Celanese Amcelle Plant and was a retired farmer. He was a US Army veteran of World War, II, was a member of Keyser Chapter # 9, DAV and the Keyser Church of God.
Surviving is his wife, Neva Ann (Bowman) Evans Markle; four stepchildren, David Evans and wife Valerie of Keyser, Richard Evans and wife Sue of Maysville, WV, Robert Evans of Keyser and Mary Deisroth and husband Lou of Keyser; two sisters, Ruth Robinson of Keyser and Helen Kimble of Dawson, MD and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be private for the family.
Mr. Markle's funeral service will be streamed live on the Facebook page for Smith Funeral Homes on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for those wishing to participate. For assistance or information with that process, please feel free to contact Smith Funeral Home at (304) 788-3781.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, where graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Markle's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.