KEYSER - Lory E. See, Jr., 95, of Keyser, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Lory was born in Piedmont, West Virginia on May 13, 1924, to the late Lory E. See, Sr. and Elta Harriett Funkhouser. Lory married Margaret Serpone, of Luke, MD. They relocated to Keyser in 1962 into a home that Lory had constructed. Lory and his family were grateful to be surrounded by caring neighbors who became lifelong friends. Many friends and neighbors joined Lory in celebrating his 95th birthday in May. Lory was happy to announce that he had blown out the candles on the first try!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret and two brothers, Dowe and Gene See.
After graduating from Piedmont High School, Lory moved to Baltimore, MD, where he worked at Glenn L Martin Co. (now Lockheed Martin) constructing aircraft to support the US war effort during World War II. He returned to the area after the war ended in 1945 and began working at Westvaco Paper Mill in Luke, MD. He worked at the paper mill until retiring in 1986.
Lory enjoyed reminiscing about growing up and living in this area. He had many funny stories about his 95-year life and was thankful to be able to converse and interact with others throughout his senior years. In his later years, Lory followed WVU sports and looked forward to discussing the games with family and friends.
Lory always enjoyed being outdoors, including family picnics and drives through the West Virginia countryside. He maintained a large vegetable garden into his 70s and still enjoyed outside work around the house through his 80s.
Lory and Marg were dedicated to helping make good lives for their large family of five children: Daughter Margaret Williams and husband Bob (deceased) of Crofton MD, daughter Stephanie Mowery and husband Kenny of Cumberland, MD, daughter Valerie Cline and husband Dave of Marietta, GA, daughter Lori See and husband Joe Amyot of Yorktown, VA, and son Jeff See and wife Wendi of Attleboro, MA; nine grandchildren: Shawn (Mowery) Nevins and husband Paul, Troy Mowery and wife Jennifer, Todd Mowery and wife Tina, Rebecca Cline, Elizabeth Reynolds and husband Joshua, Jessica Frey and husband Travis, Courtney Joachim and husband Matt, Jillian See, and Emma See; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the team at Aging & Family Services of Mineral County for their support and services, which enabled Lory to live independently at his home until late 2018, his wonderful neighbors who supported him like family and took great care to look after him and include him in their lives, and the wonderful caregivers at Piney Valley who treated him with respect and kindness over the last year.
Private services for the family will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Philos Cemetery in Westernport, MD.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Donations in Lory's memory may be made to Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, 875 South Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019