ALMYRA, Va. - Louis Amoroso, 91, of Palmyra, Virginia and formerly of North Massapequa, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Palmyra home of his son and daughter-in-law.
He was born on March 5, 1928 in Piedmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Louis and Loretta (Harrell) Amoroso.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 68 years: Dorothy Anne (Waldeck) Amoroso, whom he married on June 15, 1949; and a half-brother: Donnie Amoroso.
Louis retired as a Parts Coordinator for Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, New York. He was a Veteran, having served his Country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 until 1949 as a Storekeeper, supplying Navy ships heading over to Europe. He was of the Lutheran faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hicksville, New York where he served as an Usher. He also enjoyed game shows, stamp collecting, and most importantly, spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sons: Kevin J. Amoroso and his wife, Betty of Palmyra, Virginia and Donald L. Amoroso and his wife, Christie of Montgomery, Alabama; four half-brothers: John, Mike, Bussie, and Pat Amoroso; two half-sisters: Joanne Johnson and Karen Lease; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nephews and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held privately at the home at a future date to be announced.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 21 to June 28, 2019