KEYSER - Lovell Noralene (Manks) Brown, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on November 25, 1942 in Mount Storm, WV, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Delphia (Weese) Manks. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Brown; two brothers, Daryl and Bradley Manks and three sisters, Janet Manks, Phyllis Devall and Sonia Miller.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Charles L. Brown; a son, Charles L. Brown, Jr. and wife Pamela of Augusta, WV; two granddaughters, Brittany Brown and Sarah Haines and husband Trevor and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Jackson Haines.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Idleman Cemetery, Scherr, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2020