Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Idleman Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovell Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovell Noralene (Manks) Brown


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovell Noralene (Manks) Brown Obituary
KEYSER - Lovell Noralene (Manks) Brown, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on November 25, 1942 in Mount Storm, WV, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Delphia (Weese) Manks. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Brown; two brothers, Daryl and Bradley Manks and three sisters, Janet Manks, Phyllis Devall and Sonia Miller.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Charles L. Brown; a son, Charles L. Brown, Jr. and wife Pamela of Augusta, WV; two granddaughters, Brittany Brown and Sarah Haines and husband Trevor and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Jackson Haines.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Idleman Cemetery, Scherr, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Brown's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 8 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -