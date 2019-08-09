|
KEYSER - Lucas Paul "Luke" Carr, 28, of "A" Street, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born on April 11, 1990 in Petersburg, WV, he was a son of Craig A. Carr of Keyser and Nancy L. (Lahman) Carr of Petersburg, WV.
Luke was a 2008 graduate of Keyser High School and had a great love for sports. He was a huge fan of the Washington Redskins and his knowledge of sports was endless. When he felt passionately about something, he would put all of his heart into it.
In addition to his parents, Lucas is survived by his paternal grandparents, Kenny and Wanda (Sites) Carr of Scherr, WV; his older brother, Lonnie Carr of Keyser and several maternal aunts and uncles.
Luke was a loving brother, son, grandson and friend. He had a deep belief in God, but even with that belief, he had his struggles.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ's sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. II Corinthians 12:9-10
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Luke's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019