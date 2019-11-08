|
TOGETHER AGAIN
BURLINGTON - Luther J. Riggleman, 91, of Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, WV, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on February 15, 1928 in Petersburg, WV, he was a son of the late James B. and Amanda J. (Moyers) Riggleman. he also was preceded in death by his wife Arvella V. (Canan) Riggleman on January 17, 2015 after 63 years of devoted marriage; two brothers, an infant and Glenn Riggleman and two sisters, Ann Bosley and Bertha Kuykendall.
Mr. Riggleman was employed in his early years at the Twin Mountain Orchards, where he met Arvella, the love of his life. He also was employed as a farmer and a pulpwood cutter, worked at the Shawnee Feed Mill and Halterman's Hardware, both of Petersburg and retired as a truck driver for Rockingham Poultry after 19 years of service. He was a former member of the Knobley Church of the Brethren and was a current member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek.
Surviving are one son, James "Jim" Riggleman and wife Pam of Burlington; two grandchildren, Krystal Bradley and husband Brian of Cumberland, MD and Anthony
"A.J." Riggleman and wife Jade of Burlington; three brothers, Raymond Riggleman of Keyser, WV, Earl Riggleman of Frostburg, MD and Carl Riggleman of Lahmansville, WV; one sister, Verda Davy of Keyser and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Lahmansville Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, 9182 Northwestern Turnpike, New Creek, WV 26743.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Riggleman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019