M. Evelyn Grayson
KEYSER – M. Evelyn Grayson, 101, of Keyser, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born on December 14, 1918 in Petersburg, WV, she was daughter of the late Henry Frank and Anna Victoria (Kimble) Borror. She is also preceded death by her husband of 31 years, Andrew Vernon Grayson; her son, Reginald Grayson; a brother, Loy Borror and her two sisters, Flora Franklin and Dorothy Riley.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Evelyn graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1938 and was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a devoted homemaker who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen S. Brant and husband Kenny of Keyser and Penelope Grayson of Asheville, NC; her six grandchildren, Sherry McLachlan of Chesapeake, VA, Vanessa Brant of Keyser, Lisa Gianscoli of Virginia Beach, VA, Ian White of Winchester, VA, Stephen Brant of Keyser and Andrew Grayson of Tall Timbers, MD; a very special great-grandson, Jaden Brant whom she dearly loved and her two other grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A private family service will be held with committal in Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Inc.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of M. Evelyn Grayson to the Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726
Condolences may be left for the family after Evelyn's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
