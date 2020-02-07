|
KEYSER – Mable Ann Heavener, 73, of Keyser, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born on January 26, 1947 in Brophytown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Ruth (Brown) Westfall. She is also preceded in death by her late infant daughter, Carolyn Heavener; brothers, Pete, Kenneth and Alvin Westfall and her sisters, Dot Sharon, Mildred Raines, Josephine Deshong, Esther Raines and Maxine V. Imperio.
Mabel was a devoted Homemaker and a member of Church of God, Keyser.
Surviving are her husband, Reginald M. "Reggie" Heavener, Sr.; children, Reggie Heavener, Jr. and Monika, Rob Heavener and Carrie, Ron Heavener and Freda, Jennifer Heavener and Bob, Chris Heavener and Tricia, Amy Lewis and John and Daniel Heavener and Carrie; siblings, Paul Westfall, Evelyn Shingler, Vic Westfall and Wanda and Becky Harris and Alfred. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Vanessa Heavener, Mike Heavener and Amanda, Dan Wilson and Laura, Tyler Heavener and Kiersten, Brian Heavener and Destiny, Nathan Heavener, Ann Marie Heavener, Dawn Beckman and RJ, Willie Harvey and Kelly, Alyssa Conner and JR., Shyloe Marker and Dylan, Cheyenne Ganoe and John, Samantha Maxwell and Cody, Aaron Rich, Jacob Creasey, Ryan Heavener, Tristan Heavener, Hunter Lewis, Emily Lewis, Carissa Heavener, Danae Heavener and Braxton Heavener; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home at 11:00 am with the Reverend Larry Idleman, Sr. officiating. Interment will be held in Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Mable Ann Heavener to the Keyser Church of God, 277 W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV 26726
Condolences may be left for the family after Mable's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020