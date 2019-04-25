|
|
PATTERSON CREEK - Madge Marie (Hershberger) Bradfield, 85, of Patterson Creek, WV, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Dawnview Center after a brief stay.
Born July 29, 1933 in Patterson Creek, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Lantz Hershberger and Blanche Virginia (Broome) Jones Hershberger. ?She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Chuck" Bradfield. On May 15th. she and Chuck will celebrate their 67th. wedding anniversary together in heaven.
Madge was preceded in death by her brothers, C.P. "Bub" Hershberger and Harold Hershberger; her sisters, Violet Pyles, Margaret Baldwin, Elmira Allen, Charlotte Logsdon, Sally Hayes, and Cathy Batchelor; a daughter-in-law, Nancy (Cowart) Bradfield; grandson-in-law, John Colville; and, her in-laws, Paul and Ruth (Stotler) Bradfield.
Madge was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School, Class of 1951.
She was a clerk in the FBI Building, Washington, D.C. in 1951. From 1951-1956, Madge was the Assistant Post Mistress in the Patterson Creek, WV Post Office. During the 1980s, she worked at Biospherics, Cumberland, MD as a clerk.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Fort Ashby. Madge was a former member of St. Paul's United Church, Patterson Creek, WV, where she was pianist, organist, and choir director for many years. She was also the U.M.Y.F. Director from 1960-1976. She was also a former member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Short Gap, WV, where she belonged to the United Methodist Women and filled in as pianist at time.
In addition, Madge was the girls' project leader for the former Work & Win 4-H Club of Patterson Creek during the mid 1960s to early 1970s.
She worked diligently with the 1951 class reunion committee of Fort Ashby High School.
Madge used her piano talents by giving lessons to several local area children. She was also a gifted seamstress, artist, and wood working craftsman. Madge and Chuck could take a piece of dilapidated furniture that has been discarded and return it to its original beauty. It had to be "perfection" or Madge did not say the job was finished-until it was!
Madge and Chuck's home was always a warm and loving place for family and friends. A place where friends became family and memories became precious.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Bradfield and wife Maile, Winchester, VA, and Scott Bradfield and life partner Bryon Deal, Fort Ashby; two daughters, Ellen Combs and husband Gene, Cumberland, MD, and Susan DeMoss and husband Bill, Short Gap, WV; grandchildren, Jim Bradfield, Annie and Neil Tedrow, Ryan and Elanea Deal, Adam and Kathleen Combs, Kristie and Sean Thomas, Kaetie Combs and Johnny Markley, Marci and Dan Duncan, and Brad DeMoss.; great, grandchildren, Michaela Bradfield, Mercy, Mallory and Micah Deal, Ashlyn and Leah Combs, Kylie and Makinlie Thomas, Taylor Markley, Landon, Waylon, and Gabriel Duncan.
Madge also had an "adopted" son and family of Charlotte, NC: Larry and Ann Lease and their family, Shannon and Will Melson and children, Drew and Ashton; Shawn and Julie Lease and children, Carlie, Samuel, and Brooke.
She enjoyed her brothers-in-law, Tip Hayes, Wayne "Sam" Bradfield, Paul "Bun" Bradfield, and sisters-in-law, Norma Hershberger, Helen Shambaugh and Dale Bradfield.
Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM.
The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in Trinity United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Ingleton, officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery.
Mrs. Bradfield's grandson will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1080, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019