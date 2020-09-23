KEYSER - William F. McCloud, 76, of Cemetery Road, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 20, 1944 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Bryan and Mary (Delawder) McCloud. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Thomas McCloud; two sisters-in-law, Thelma and Nellie McCloud and two brothers-in-law, Hank Laffin and Chuck Peters.
Mr. McCloud was formerly employed with Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser and as a truck Driver. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Keyser and enjoyed reading, especially the Bible.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Rachel F. (Guinn) McCloud; one son, Billy McCloud and wife Mary Beth of Keyser; three grandchildren, Abby Shillingburg and husband Matthew and Malachi and Brenna McCloud; two brothers, James McCloud and Dennis McCloud, both of Keyser; five sisters, Betty Laffin of Baltimore, MD, Jean Cantrell and husband Frank of Liberty, SC, Joan Peters of Annapolis, MD, June Long and husband Robert of Keyser and Barbara Holley and husband Harold of Gerrardstown, WV and a sister-in-law, Gladys McCloud of Keyser. Also surviving is a large number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
