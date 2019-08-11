Home

Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
Margaret Rosier Obituary

PIEDMONT - Margaret Rosier, 80 of Piedmont passed away on August 9, 2019 at Piney Valley, Keyser.
Born March 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Belle (Stuby) Alkire. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Donnie Alkire, Betty Jean Patton, Bob Alkire and Bud Alkire.
Margaret was a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Westernport. She worked at Murphys in the Tri-Towns Plaza and later Ames when it moved to Keyser. Margaret was a homemaker and raised her boys and was very active in the Boy Scouts and Little League.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Junior Rosier and her two sons, John Rosier and Michael Rosier. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christina Mayhew and husband, Travis, Nathan Rosier, and Bethany Rosier; her great grandchildren, Maddie Mayhew and Lexie Miner; and her brother, Odie Alkire.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, on Monday, August 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13th at 1:00 pm with Pastor Nancy Smith officiating.
Entombment will take place at Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019
