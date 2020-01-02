|
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. - Margaret Moffatt Straughan, "Peggy," 77, of Ruckersville, Virginia died on December 27, 2019 at the Hospice House in Charlottesville after a gracious journey with cancer.
Born September 26, 1942 in Huntsville, Alabama, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Johnson Moffatt. She was preceded by both parents; brother Larry; and sister Ethel.
Peggy enjoyed being a pediatric nurse for fifty years. In her retirement she continued her care with extended family, friends and neighbors. Since 2002, she travelled to Kenya and Sierra Leone many times as a Christian medical missionary as Jesus was her first love and she rejoiced in being his hands. She was an active member of Grace Community Church. In her later years she became an avid University of Virginia basketball fan. Peggy would tell you she was blessed beyond measure, but in fact she herself was a blessing to all.
Peggy is survived by her husband Fleming; daughter Wendy Wells of Phoenix, Arizona; son Scott Wells and wife Heather and their three children, Warren, Emmy, Anna Jo of Louisville, Kentucky; bonus daughters Stacy Czakowski and her children Jacob and Daniel, and Gretchen Straughan; and her adopted Kenyan son Samual Karuri, his daughter Peggy and son Joe Fleming. She is also survived by sister Ruth Upton and husband Frank of Burlington, West Virginia; her niece and nephews Erik, Anna and Dan; and her beloved dog Reiley.
A warm special thank you to the GALS, the Hospice House, Dave and Mary Saville, Mike and Stephanie Gilbert and their families for all their love and care.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday January 4, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Charlottesville, Va. Burial will follow in the Spring at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, W.Va., beside her parents.
