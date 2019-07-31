|
KEYSER - Marian Gail (Ravenscroft) Miller, 69, was born on July 8th 1950, in Keyser, West Virginia, to Donald Charles Ravenscroft and Hazel Rose (Cook) Ravenscroft.
She went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29th 2019.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Douglas Ray Ravenscroft and Donald Charles Ravenscroft Jr., Sister-in-law Nancy Simmons and cousin/best friend Sherrie Zacot.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, William Kerry Miller and her children Kerri Rebekah Staggers, husband John, and their children Caden James and Makenna Jane; Abigail Don Duckworth, husband Brian, and their children Ava Rose and Hadley Anne; and David Brandon Miller, wife Shanna, and their children Emma Camille and Isabel Grace. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Judith Stanley and husband Owen, Norman Ravenscroft and wife Robin, Patricia Keller, Leon Ravenscroft and wife Kathy, Amy Wildman and husband Jim, Janet Ravenscroft, Cynthia Ravenscroft, Mollie Ravenscroft and husband Kent, Chris Ravenscroft and wife Lois, Karen Ravenscroft and husband Greg, Sally Sanders, Charles Miller and wife Joanne, Bill Simmons, Deni Parrish and husband Bill and many, many nieces and nephews.
Marian was a loving spouse, mother, grandparent, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor, teacher and friend to all. There seems to be no end to the lives she has touched, all of them for the better. Her kindness, generosity, sense of humor, adventurous spirit, tenacity, beauty and infectious smile have been ingrained into all who knew her. Her love for her family, friends and especially her grandchildren was forever evident in everything she did. She was a fourteen-year survivor of breast cancer and never let illness or injury dictate her life.
A 1968 graduate of Keyser High School, Marian attended Potomac State College and Allegany College where she received a degree in Nursing. She has worked various jobs, including hairdresser, accountant and teacher's aid. Her brother Doug liked to say, "You could come to her house, get a haircut, your taxes done, medical advice, a hot meal, and a vacation beside the pool." But her passion was her nursing career. She worked many jobs as a nurse, finally retiring from Moran Manor in 2013. She took pride in teaching and mentoring students in her GNA classes.
She was very active in many groups and organizations including 4-H, where she was a leader of Limestone Vanguards, Mineral County CEOS, Little Free Library Program, Mineral County Master Gardeners and the Mineral County Genealogy Society, where she enjoyed exploring her own family history as well as that of her friends. She was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church, serving in the choir, teaching Sunday school and speaking in church programs.
Her hobbies were too numerous to list. She loved to get lost in a good book or spend hours in her garden. She never passed on an opportunity to go on an adventure and explore new places. Any time spent with her grandchildren was her favorite time, and she strived to impress them with her dancing skills. Marian had a love for people and never met a stranger who she couldn't share a laugh and a conversation with. She had a passion for helping people and her generosity knew no end. She was a regular at sporting events, plays, dance recitals, banquets and any other events her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews might have been involved in. She was never too busy to share advice, recipes, gardening tips or just sit and listen.
Marian will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her infectious laugh and steady confidence will ring in our hearts and our minds for eternity.
Visitation with the family will be held at Markwood Funeral Home on Friday, August 2nd from 1-3 and 6-9.
Funeral services will be at Calvary United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 pm. Dinner to follow in the church basement. A private committal service will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family asks you to send donations to the Rosenbuam Family House, 30 Family Drive, P.O. Box 8228, Morgantown, WV 26506 or Mineral County 4-H Leaders Association Attn. Marian Miller Scholarship at the Mineral County Extension office, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive Suite 2, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Marian's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019