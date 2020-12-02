1/
Marian Lucille Pritts
1927 - 2020
KEYSER - Marian Lucille Pritts, 93, of Keyser, WV, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Piney Valley of Keyser Nursing Home.?Born on October 16, 1927 at Barnum, WV, she was a daughter of the late Sybilla and Mittie (Bibey) Farris. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth 'Sheanie' Franklin Pritts; four sisters, Mildred Ruth Carpenter, Helen Marie White, Margaret McIntyre and Norma Jean Johnson; three brothers, Ronald, Paul and Harry Farris and a daughter-in-law, Charmaine Neva Pritts.?Mrs. Pritts was a homemaker and was Methodist by faith.?Surviving are one son, Jim Pritts of Hartmansville; three grandchildren, Tom Pritts and wife Laura of Keyser, Julie Harbert and husband Marc of Bridgeport and Katie Wegman and husband Ryan of Wilmington, NC and 7 great grandchildren, Neva, Brant and Davis Pritts, Liam and Declan Harbert, Charmaine and Nolan Wegman.?Private graveside services for the family will be conducted at the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Boal Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pritts. Words of comfort may be expressed at boalfh.com.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
