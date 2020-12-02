KEYSER - Marian Lucille Pritts, 93, of Keyser, WV, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Piney Valley of Keyser Nursing Home.?Born on October 16, 1927 at Barnum, WV, she was a daughter of the late Sybilla and Mittie (Bibey) Farris. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth 'Sheanie' Franklin Pritts; four sisters, Mildred Ruth Carpenter, Helen Marie White, Margaret McIntyre and Norma Jean Johnson; three brothers, Ronald, Paul and Harry Farris and a daughter-in-law, Charmaine Neva Pritts.?Mrs. Pritts was a homemaker and was Methodist by faith.?Surviving are one son, Jim Pritts of Hartmansville; three grandchildren, Tom Pritts and wife Laura of Keyser, Julie Harbert and husband Marc of Bridgeport and Katie Wegman and husband Ryan of Wilmington, NC and 7 great grandchildren, Neva, Brant and Davis Pritts, Liam and Declan Harbert, Charmaine and Nolan Wegman.?Private graveside services for the family will be conducted at the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
