McCOOLE - Marilyn G. Alt Rogers, 88, formerly of McCoole, MD, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on April 9, 1932 in New Creek, WV, she was a daughter of the late Ervin Guy and Ethel M. (Rotruck) Kesner. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands; Ray F. Alt on January 13, 1990 and James E. Rogers on March 9, 2006 and by a stepdaughter, Charlotte Garrison.
Mrs. Rogers was a 1950 graduate of Keyser High School. For many years, she was employed in the banking industry, first with the National Bank of Keyser, then with the Grant County Bank. She also worked at Flowery Meads in McCoole, MD.
A member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, WV, she was an avid collector of cardinals, wildlife enthusiast and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved music, especially country and bluegrass and delighted in playing the piano and the guitar.
Surviving is one son, Michael Ray Alt and wife Lisa of Mount Storm, WV; a stepdaughter, Kimberly A. Artz and husband Doug of Hagerstown, MD; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health concerns, visitation and services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at at a later date at the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, WV.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Rogers' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 20 to May 27, 2020