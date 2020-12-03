KEYSER - Maris Colleen Caldwell, 86, of Crabapple Cove, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Moran Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, Westernport, MD.
Born on November 6, 1933 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Claude E. and Grace Elizabeth (Thomas) Mellon. She also was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Caldwell on February 26, 2002; two sons-in-law, Terry Kessel and David Sowers, Sr.; a sister, Janice (Mellon) Sawyers and three brothers, Ricardo "Rick" Mellon, Ernesto "Ernie" Mellon and James Mellon.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Jean Kessel of Romney, WV and Kristi Ann Cleveland and husband Michael of Keyser and a brother, Roger Mellon and wife Kathy.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Moran Manor Nursing Home for their excellent and compassionate care of Mrs. Caldwell in her last days.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Caldwell's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.