|
|
KEYSER - Marjorie F. "Marge" Taylor, 96, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Sterling Care Center at Frostburg Village, Frostburg, MD.
Born on March 4, 1923 at Newton, KS, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Lydia (Huxman) Clyne. She also was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Taylor on December 3, 2003 and a brother, Duane Clyne.
Mrs. Taylor was a 1941 graduate of Arnold High School in Arnold, KS. A former resident of El Paso, Texas, she and her late husband traveled extensively, visiting 37 states and both Mexico and Canada. She was a member of the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church, the Women's Missionary Fellowship of the church, Ladies Auxiliary of Gideon's International and the Fountain CEOS (Homemakers.) She also served on the Ladies Board of the local Southern States Cooperative and the Local Farmer's Home Administration Board.
Surviving are her three sons, Larry J. Taylor and wife Deborah, Stephen L. Taylor and wife Donna and Clinton D. Taylor and wife Debra, all of Keyser; five grandchildren, Heather A. Clark and husband Trey, Jeremy S. Taylor and wife Jenni, Lucas S. Taylor and wife Kaitlyn, Ashlee L. Newlin and husband Geoff and Tracy A. Gough and husband Brandon and nine great-grandchildren, Peyton, Addy, Lexi, Sydney, Coryn, Braxton, Tucker, Harper and Charlie. Also surviving is her nephew, Jeff Logsdon and wife Ena and her niece, Linda Stark.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryl M. Elliott officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Cabin Run Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Taylor's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 29 to June 12, 2019