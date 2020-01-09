|
KEYSER- Marjorie Pauline Calhoun, 97, most recently of Williamsburg, Virginia, and formerly of
Parkersburg, WV, and Keyser, WV, passed away on January 6, 2020.
Pauline was born April 16, 1922 in Keyser, WV and was the daughter of the late John Wesley
Mills and Martha (Hottinger) Mills. .
Pauline was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt who is survived by her daughter
Patricia (Patty) C. Lassiter, son-in-law Hal Lassiter, MD, and many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, singing, big band music, and Turner Classic Movies. She was a
strong, caring, loving lady who faced life head on and who will be sincerely missed.
Mrs. Calhoun was a member of the Stout United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, WV,
the Parkersburg Woman's Club, and the Order of The Eastern Star of West Virginia in
Weston, WV.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of
71years, Willard A. Bill Calhoun, sisters Mildred (Mills) Strother, Arvella (Mills) Ack,
Idella (Mills) Krumpack, Virginia (Mills) Woy, and brothers Ivan Mills, Horace Mills,
Forrest Mills, Marshall Paul Mills and Garland Mills.
On Sunday January 12, visitation is open to friends and family from noon to 1:30 pm.at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg
with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stout United Methodist Church in
Parkersburg or to a .
