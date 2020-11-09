NEW CREEK – Mark Allen Trenter, 58, of New Creek went to be with his Father in Heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after battling a rare cancer.
He was a son of the late Kenneth and Inez (Huffman) Trenter and was also preceded in death by his brother, Brad Trenter, mother-in-law, Jean Biser and sister-in-law, Maryjean Trenter.
Mark was a 1980 graduate of Keyser High School and loved the game of basketball where he was awarded the Basketball MVP his senior year. He then went on to play basketball for Allegany Community College and the University of Coastal Carolina, Myrtle Beach.
Mark was a humble and faithful servant of God, always happy and willing to lend a hand. He was a long-time member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon, Elder, Worship Committee Chair and Property Chair. He also attended Rees Chapel United Methodist Church in New Creek. He worked at the WVDOT in Burlington for 24 years, winning several awards, as a DOH Inspector in all phases of roadwork construction. He owned and operated his own business, Trenter Concrete Construction Company, which he took great pride in his workmanship and the ability to provide satisfaction to every concrete job. Mark had a sense of humor and he loved to laugh.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 31 years, Tammy S. (Thorne) Trenter; his one brother, Kevin Trenter (Wendy); sister-in-law Kathy Trenter Dolly; niece and nephew, Reanna Appel (Tommy) and Brandon Trenter (Kendyl); his brothers-in-law, Jeff Biser (Sandra) and David Biser (Linda), his father-in-law, Forrest O. Biser, Jr; and his sister-in-law, Kathy Cook (Jon). He is also survived by a special niece and nephew, Kayleigh and Jonathan Biser whom he loved to tease, several nieces and nephews and two faithful companions, "Thea and Tally".
Mark's wishes were that his remains be donated to The Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University with hopes that their research would benefit others.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Keyser Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The Celebration of Mark's Life will begin at 6:00 pm with the Rev. Dr. Stephon Reed officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to services.
CDC guidelines will be in place and all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all times. A reception will follow the services. A private inurnment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mark A. Trenter to Faith In Action, P.O. Box 1073, Keyser, WV 26726 or Keyser Helping Hands P.O. Box 1368, Keyser, WV 26726.
Mark and Tammy would like to thank all of our family, friends and WVU Hospice for your loving support, cards, phone calls and prayers during his illness. He felt so blessed and thankful to be surrounded by wonderful friends and family.
Markwood Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
