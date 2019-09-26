Home

WESTERNPORT - Mark S. Baumann, 57, of Westernport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday September 24, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mark is proceeded in death by his parents, John (Punch) and Mary (Peggy) Baumann.
Surviving are his children, Jason Baumann and girlfriend Brandi Willison of Frostburg, Jennifer Shingler and spouse Eric of Westernport, and Janice Gayle of Frostburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Colton and Addison Shingler, and Angelique Gayle. Surviving siblings are John Baumann and wife Jean of Baltimore, David Baumann of Deer Park, and Terry Baumann and wife Geri of Swanton. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his loving cat Harley. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many. 
There will be no funeral services. Mark donated his body to Maryland State Anatomy in hope of finding a cure.
A special Thank you to the Schwab Family Cancer Center, Dr. Zaman and his wonderful staff for the excellent care they provided.  
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Schwab Family Cancer Center of WMHS in memory of Mark.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
