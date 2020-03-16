|
KEYSER, WV – Marlene Elizabeth (Nichols) Athey, 85, of Keyser, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born on May 20, 1934 in Westernport, MD, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Thelma (Footen) Nichols. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Irving "Doc" T. Athey on November 2, 1997; her infant son, Gary Lemon; two brothers, Robert and William Nichols and a sister, JoAnn Wilson.
Marlene graduated from Bruce High School, Class of 1952 and formerly worked at Jake's Lounge as a bartender. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Women of the Moose Chapter #191 and VFW Post 6775 Queens Point Auxiliary.
Surviving are her nephews, Bill Wilson and wife Andee and Steve Nichols; her niece, Shonnie (Nichols) Laughlin and husband Mike and their children, Matthew, Shari, Zack and Camden Laughlin; her special friends, John B. and Sue Lusk and caretaker, Katie Roderick.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12:00- 2:00 pm.
Funeral Services will follow visitation at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Shirley Reed officiating.
Entombment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made honor of Marlene to the .
Condolences may be left for the family after Marlene's obituary at www.Markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020