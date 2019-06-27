|
|
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Martin Ray Kesner II, 61, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and formerly of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Providence East Hospital in El Paso, Texas.
Born in Keyser, WV on February 5, 1958, he was a son of Zora M. Warner of Hagerstown, MD, and the late Martin R. Kesner, and a step-son of Mark W. Warner of Hagerstown, MD. He was a step-son of the late Lois L. Kesner.
In addition to his father and step-mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Krista Kay Winters.
Other survivors include his daughter Ashley (Adam) Valentino of Purcellville, VA; and siblings Chuck (Janet) Kesner of Fort Ashby, WV, Sally (Lloyd) Clever of Clear Spring, MD, Alisha (Shawn) Kesner-Gray of Richmond Hill, GA, and Terry (Sheila) Kesner of Burlington, WV.
Martin proudly served in the US Navy for 24 years in many roles and duty stations, to include: HR Director, Amphibious Group TWO, Little Creek, VA; Senior Enlisted Advisor at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron ONE, Patuxent River, MD; and Senior Command Career Counselor onboard the aircraft carrier USS AMERICA (CV-66) and destroyer USS LAWRENCE (DDG-4) in Norfolk, VA. He also served as a Navy recruiter in Pittsburgh, PA and Washington, DC and aboard the supply ship USS SAN JOSE (AFS-7) in San Francisco, CA. His overseas service included campaigns to Southeast and Southwest Asia, the Mediterranean, South America, and the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans theatres of operations. He was awarded many unit and campaign service medals for his honorable military service. After retiring from the US Navy as a Senior Chief, he worked for various organizations, specializing in human resources, public relations, business development, and marketing experience in support of the corporate, defense, and military communities. He was also formally recognized by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for "Assisting in the Arrest of an Armed Felon."
He enjoyed running, playing basketball and traveling, and had visited over 50 countries during his lifetime.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00pm, at the Fort Ashby Baptist Church, located at 58 N Old Mill Drive, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on June 27, 2019