RAWLINGS - Marvin R. Alt, 77, of Alt Hill Lane, Rawlings, MD, died Friday, November 29, 2019 on the family farm.
Born on August 17, 1942 on the farm, he was a son of the late Estel C. and Lena Mae (Flanagan) Alt. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean (Raines) Alt on September 13, 2016.
Mr. Alt was a 1961 graduate of Bruce High School. After graduation, he worked in the construction industry for a short while, then went on to work for Pittsburgh Plate & Glass in Cumberland for 14 years. He retired after 30 years of service with CSX Railroad and worked his entire life in the family business of logging and timber. A member of the Dawson United Methodist Church, he also was a member of the Brotherhood of the Maintenance of Way while employed with the railroad. He was an avid turkey and deer hunter, loved riding his four wheeler, spending time on the farm and going to flea markets.
Surviving is his son, Glenn M. Alt and wife Jeanne of Points, WV; one sister, Arlene Brumaugh of Hagerstown, MD; three brothers, Norman Alt and wife Ester and Wayne Alt and wife Sharon, all of Etters, PA and Keith Alt of Hagerstown; two grandchildren, Darrel G. Alt and wife Danielle of Rawlings and Glenna-Jean M. Alt of Points. Also surviving are five great grandchildren which include a special great-granddaughter, Demmie.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating. Friends may also call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Dawson Cemetery, Dawson, MD.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Alt's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019