KEYSER - Mary Ann Maxine Rhodes, age 93 years, a former resident of Keyser, WV and Elkins, WV, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Lavender Fields Assisted Living Facility at Beverly, WV.
She was born September 15, 1925 at Oklahoma City, OK, a daughter of the late William M. Tormohlen and the late Grace Vandervert Tormohlen.
She was married to Leonard T. Rhodes Sr., who preceded her in death October 31, 1976.
Surviving is one son, Leonard T. Rhodes, Jr and wife Carole of Burlington, WV; two daughters, Marilyn Guthrie of Beverly, WV and Karen Pezzanite of Martinsburg, WV; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren also survive. Also preceding her in death was one brother, Jack Tormohlen, and one sister, Martha Tormohlen.
Mrs. Rhodes was employed by the West Virginia Committee On Aging prior to her retirement. She was a Methodist by Faith.
Private services were provided by the Tomblyn Funeral Home, Elkins, WV.
Interment will follow in the Deer Park Cemetery near Oakland, MD.
The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins, WV is in charge of the arrangements for Mary Ann Maxine Rhodes.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019